Zoran Milanovic leading Croatia’s presidential runoff

ZAGREB, Jan. 5 -- Exit polls showed Croatia's former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic is leading in the country's presidential runoff on Sunday, gaining 53.25 percent of the votes. The incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is behind him with 46.75 percent of the vote, exit polls made by market research company Ipsos Puls showed. Croatian voters began to cast their ballots in the second round of presidential election at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday. Over 3.8 million eligible voters will choose their president for the next five years in the runoff between Grabar-Kitarovic and Milanovic. In the first round of the election on Dec. 22, 2019, Milanovic won with nearly 30 percent of the votes (562,783), while Grabar-Kitarovic came second with almost 27 percent of the votes (507,628). Xinhau