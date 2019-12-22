Zoran Milanovic leading Croatia’s presidential elections

ZAGREB, Dec. 22 -- Exit polls showed that former prime minister Zoran Milanovic is ahead of other candidates in the first round of Croatian presidential election on Sunday, gaining 29.58 percent of the vote. Incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is behind him with 26.38 percent of the vote, while independent candidate Miroslav Skoro got 24.10 percent. Croatian voters began to cast their ballots in the presidential election at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday. Over 3.8 million eligible voters will choose their president for the next five years from 11 candidates. Croatia's president is elected by a majority vote. If none of the candidates obtains over 50 percent of the vote in the first round of voting, a second round will be held on Jan. 5 for the top two candidates. Xinhau