Zimbabwe’s President-elect Mnangagwa commends citizens for peaceful election

August 28, 2023

HARARE, Aug. 28 — Zimbabwe’s President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday commended citizens for their peaceful conduct during the presidential, parliamentary and local government elections held on Aug. 23 and 24.

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” Mnangagwa said in his first public address to the media at the state house in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, after being announced the winner.

He was re-elected for his second and final five-year term, after garnering 52.6 percent of the total votes cast, according to the results announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba late Saturday.

According to ZEC, Mnangagwa beat 10 other presidential contestants after polling 2,350,711 votes, constituting 52.6 percent of the total 4,468,668 valid votes cast.

His main rival and opposition Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, got 44 percent of the valid votes cast, after getting 1,967,343 votes, according to Chigumba.

“The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow countrymen and women have reposed in me, to once again serve as President of our great country Zimbabwe,” said Mnangagwa.

He took the opportunity to thank the various election observer missions that witnessed the electoral process without bias.

Now that the election period is over, Mnangagwa urged the nation to remain united towards national developmental aspirations.

“There is much more work to be done. Together, as one united people, we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years. No one and no place will be left behind,” Mnangagwa said.

He further urged the nation to remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment. “That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us,” Mnangagwa said.

“I further call on us all to return to work with a greater sense of purpose towards increased production and productivity across all sectors,” he added.

He also thanked other contestants in the election, saying “There are no winners or losers; but one united people of Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa said after a successful first five-year term, the thrust of his government now would be to ensure the consolidation of the country’s food security.

According to ZEC, voter turnout in this year’s election was 68.9 percent in the presidential election.

Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party won the majority of the 210 parliamentary seats.  (Xinhua)

