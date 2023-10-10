Zimbabwe Takes Control of Cosafa Women’s Championship Group C

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 10 — In a pivotal match at Dobsonville Stadium, the Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors took a significant step towards securing a place in the Cosafa Women’s Championship semi-finals with a commanding 2-0 victory over Namibia.

Captain Rudo Neshamba and vice-captain Nobukhosi Ncube found the net on either side of halftime, securing a comfortable win for the Mighty Warriors. With this win, they have amassed six points from two matches, putting them two points ahead of second-placed Botswana in Group C.

Head coach Shadreck Mlauzi expressed his satisfaction with the team’s competitive spirit and underscored the importance of maintaining their current form throughout the tournament. He particularly praised their performance in the second half and acknowledged the significance of the victory.

Mlauzi commented, “Today, we displayed remarkable competitiveness, and I’m delighted with the team’s performance. We created numerous scoring opportunities and netted two impressive goals. This victory is pivotal, positioning us well for potential qualification to the semi-finals.”

The Mighty Warriors dominated possession from the outset but initially adopted a patient approach in their attack. Namibia had an early opportunity to seize the lead, but goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga made an exceptional save to deny them.

In the 18th minute, the Mighty Warriors broke the deadlock when Neshamba capitalized on a well-executed exchange of passes between Shyline Dambamuromo and Privilege Mupeti.

Despite controlling the game, they missed several chances to extend their lead in both halves. Ncube, however, added a second goal for Zimbabwe with a powerful free-kick in the 57th minute.

While they had opportunities to score more goals, they were unable to convert them into scores. Cynthia Shonga, named the player of the match, delivered an impressive performance in goal.

The Mighty Warriors aim to maintain their competitive edge in the tournament and secure a spot in the semi-finals. Their final group match against Botswana on Tuesday is poised to be a crucial fixture in their pursuit of this goal.