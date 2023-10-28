Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zimbabwe extends use of foreign currency until 2030
Zimbabwe extends use of foreign currency until 2030
Africa

Zimbabwe extends use of foreign currency until 2030

October 28, 2023

HARARE, Oct. 28 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the use of foreign currency in settling domestic transactions and payment of goods and services until December 2030.

Mnangagwa made the declaration in a Statutory Instrument gazetted Friday, which overrides an earlier regulation that had set 2025 as the deadline for the multi-currency system.

“The provisions of the Schedule, in so far as they expressly or impliedly permit the settlement of any transaction or the payment for goods and services in foreign currency, shall, notwithstanding Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, be valid until the 31st December 2030,” Mnangagwa said.

The 2025 deadline as well as recent official pronouncements on the impending return of the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole official currency, had brought uncertainty in the financial markets, leading many banks to suspend lending in foreign currency.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, Zimbabwe’s multiple currency system is anchored by the U.S. dollar and nearly 80 percent of local transactions are in U.S. dollars. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan.

August 27, 2021

Rwanda agrees to receive asylum seekers sent from...

April 15, 2022

South  Africa reviews visas issued since 2004.

March 4, 2021

40 injured in factory explosion in northern Tanzania

September 25, 2021

African FMs conclude AU meeting as COVID-19, insecurity...

February 4, 2022

Rwanda hands over 19 rebels to Burundi as...

July 30, 2021

Painter of Republic of Congo finds inspiration from...

July 30, 2021

Africans mark “Africa Day” with call for realizing...

May 25, 2022

Ethnic conflicts kill over 160 in DR Congo’s...

March 12, 2018

South Africa set to become the first African...

March 20, 2021