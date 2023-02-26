Zimbabwe escapes destructive rains as Cyclone Freddy eases into low-pressure zone

HARARE, Feb. 26 — Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, has weakened and become a low-pressure zone, Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said Saturday.

There had been fears that the weather phenomenon would wreak havoc in the country, but the storm’s prolonged stay on land had resulted in its weakening.

“Prior to now, Zimbabwe was never touched. Because of its location, the country as a whole has enjoyed mostly sunny conditions,” the MSD said in its weather report and forecast issued at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Zimbabwean authorities ordered the closure of schools in some provinces which were likely to have been affected by the storm on Friday amid anxiety by many citizens. (Xinhua)