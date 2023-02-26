Trending Now
Home InternationalClimate and Weather Zimbabwe escapes destructive rains as Cyclone Freddy eases into low-pressure zone
Zimbabwe escapes destructive rains as Cyclone Freddy eases into low-pressure zone
Climate and Weather

Zimbabwe escapes destructive rains as Cyclone Freddy eases into low-pressure zone

February 26, 2023

HARARE, Feb. 26  —  Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, has weakened and become a low-pressure zone, Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said Saturday.

There had been fears that the weather phenomenon would wreak havoc in the country, but the storm’s prolonged stay on land had resulted in its weakening.

“Prior to now, Zimbabwe was never touched. Because of its location, the country as a whole has enjoyed mostly sunny conditions,” the MSD said in its weather report and forecast issued at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Zimbabwean authorities ordered the closure of schools in some provinces which were likely to have been affected by the storm on Friday amid anxiety by many citizens.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia plans to establish climate financing vehicle

November 14, 2022

Disasters claim 49 lives in Malawi

January 8, 2023

Zimbabwe orders precautionary measures to tackle cyclone Freddy

February 23, 2023

Seven farmers killed by lightning strike in southern...

February 28, 2022

Over 600 Schools affected by floods in S....

April 18, 2022

Australia facing summer of floods, mosquitoes: climate council

November 28, 2022

20 killed in S. African flood

April 12, 2022

Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains...

June 4, 2022

Morning rush hour subdued in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare...

February 25, 2023

Floods-caused collapse kills eight illegal miners in South...

January 8, 2023

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.