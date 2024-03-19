Zhang Calls on Namibian People to Embrace Innovation and 5G Advancements

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, 18 March 2024- During a recent trial for the launch of 5G services in Namibia in collaboration with local telecommunications giant MTC, Huawei Namibia Country Manager Michael Zhang outlined the transformative benefits that 5G technology promises to bring once fully implemented.

Zhang emphasized that 5G offers ultra-speed capabilities, enabling an exceptional mobile network experience that allows for seamless streaming of 4K videos and live content. Moreover, its significantly reduced latency opens doors for various remote operations such as remote driving and medical procedures. Additionally, 5G facilitates vast connections, enabling massive machine-type communication and extensive Internet of Things (IoT) integration. This means not only cell phones but also a plethora of devices like cars, refrigerators, lights, sensors, and even water meters can be interconnected simultaneously.

Highlighting the profound impact of 5G on daily life, Zhang noted that while its effects may not be immediately apparent, 5G will fundamentally reshape how people live, work, and communicate. It will pave the way for a wide array of applications that drive economic growth, enhance productivity, and elevate the overall quality of life for Namibian citizens. Zhang stressed that achieving this transformative change isn’t solely the responsibility of MTC and Huawei; it requires collective innovation and a willingness to explore new horizons.

Zhang encouraged individuals from diverse industries to contribute their expertise, inviting them to collaborate on potential use cases tailored to their businesses and sectors. He also expressed gratitude for the government’s support in developing 5G and bolstering the digital economy.

Underlining Huawei’s commitment, Zhang affirmed their dedication to collaborating closely with MTC to deploy cutting-edge technologies for swift and high-quality 5G deployments. Together, they aim to innovate continuously and introduce a broader range of 5G services to benefit individuals, communities, businesses, and industries alike.

In conclusion, Zhang expressed confidence that 5G will serve as a significant driver and enabler of Namibia’s social, digital, and economic progress, unlocking boundless opportunities for technological advancement and growth.- Namibia Daily News