TEHRAN, Nov.18 –-Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ali Nasri, Deputy Head of the Paiab think tank, have called for a new approach known as the “diplomacy of civilizations” to promote a fairer and more responsible global order.

In a joint article, they argue that in today’s world, where power is increasingly distributed among countries, markets and technological networks, governments must be accountable for their actions and exercise power in accordance with justice and the common good.

Drawing on the ethical traditions of civilizations including Iran, China, Europe and Japan, the authors propose that nations identify the principles of responsibility within their own cultural heritage, share and compare them, and assess governments’ conduct against these standards.

They also stress that dialogue among civilizations, mutual respect and adherence to international law are essential for reducing tensions and strengthening global peace and stability.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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