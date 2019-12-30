Zambian president fires official for contradicting his statement on salary cuts

LUSAKA, Dec. 30 -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday fired a senior government official who contradicted his statement on cutting of salaries for senior government officials. Last week, the Zambian leader announced a cut in salaries for senior public officers in order to cushion the impact on the vulnerable following an increase in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs. The Zambian leader said the salaries will be cut between the range of 15 and 20 percent. But Chanda Kasolo, who was permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, issued a contrary statement, saying the salary cuts were voluntary and not compulsory because contractual and legal obligations would restrict the directive. A statement released by the Zambian leader's office confirmed the dismissal of the former permanent secretary. Xinhau