Zambian president assures investors in gold exploration of support

LUSAKA, Dec. 29 -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday said that his government will continue to strengthen policy implementation and regulatory enforcement in a way that does not stifle but enhances exploration of new gold and other mineral deposits. The Zambian leader said both local and foreign investors were free to increase and get involved in value chains, industrialization as well as mining-based value additions. The Zambian leader notes that the private sector involvement should be commended because the overall success of the gold mining sub-sector will be driven by the private sector investment while the government will continue to improve the policy and business environment. According to him, the growth potential of gold mining in Zambia was huge and largely untapped. The government, he said, has focused on formalizing and empowering small-scale miners in order to make them more productive through capacity building programs. "Collectively, these interventions by my government, coupled with full private sector participation, will yield the desired inclusive and robust economic growth and development, poverty reduction and employment," he added. Xinhau

Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu attends a signing ceremony with France’s President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on February 8, 2016. / AFP / pool / PHILIPPE WOJAZER (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images)