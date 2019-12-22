Zambian government lauds Huawei for promoting access to electricity

LUSAKA, Dec. 22 --The Zambian government has said the tech giant Huawei's to construct a solar mini-grid power station in Mwinilunga District in the North-western Province of Zambia will help improve lives and bring about more economic activties in the recipient community and beyond. President Edgar Lungu who commissioned the project yesterday on Saturday commended Huawei for gesture adding that the newly constructed solar mini-grid will go a long way in responding to the energy needs of the people of the people of Chibwika Chiefdom and ultimately transform their quality of life. "For a long time now, access to reliable sources of energy particularly electricity by the Zambia people especially the county's rural areas has remained very low," President Lungu said. Lungu added that he was particularly grateful to Huawei for partnering with the Zambian government to donate the solar mini-grid to the community and stated the need for more of such projects in rural Zambia. In the same vein, Zambia's Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhula called for concerted efforts and partnerships in the provision of energy particularly to the poor and maginalized. And Huawei Group Vice President of Public Affairs Mark Xueman said the company is committed to supporting the country's digital transformation in order to make Zambia a better place to live in, visit and invest. Xueman said the solar mini-grid power station has the capacity to power 300 households, a school, a health facility as well as businesses within the chiefdom. And Chief Chibwika IV Nkungulu Muyembi Kutona said the initiative will also make educational programs in his chiefdom easy to undertake as many people especially children will be able to study with ease. The traditional leader thanked Huawei for helping to better the lives of rural communities and urged the company to continue providing opportunities that seek to lift populations out of poverty. During the same occasion, Chinese ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said shortage of power is still a major bottleneck restricting the sustainable development of Zambia and other African countries. He pointed out that 600 million people in the sub-Saharan region still do not have access to electricity, including many rural areas in Zambia. "There is a strong need for tremendous investment. And China can play an important role in this respect," Li said. Xinhau