Zambia urges Africa to demand for two UN Security Council seats

LUSAKA, Jan. 15 -- The Zambian government has called on African countries to demand for two permanent seats on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, an official said on Wednesday. Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia's permanent representative to the African Union (AU) and ambassador to Ethiopia, said the seats should come with the power of veto. He said it is imperative that the UN Security Council, as a pioneer of governance systems, reflects the needs and interests of both developing and developed countries in a rational and non-reflective manner, according to a statement released by the Zambia embassy after a Ministerial Meeting of the Committee of Ten (C-10). Zambia, he said, supports the AU position on the need for Africa to have representation on the UN Security Council and calls on the C-10 to continue holding consultations with member states and interest groups to achieve comprehensive reforms of the Security Council. The Zambian envoy called for African countries to remain united in pushing for reforms of the UN Security Council and to speak with one voice. The C-10 is a committee set up by the AU with a mandate to advocate and canvass the African common position on the UN Security Council. Xinhau