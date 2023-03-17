Zambezi Region in Namibia declared free of Foot and Mouth Disease

By Staff Reporter

KATIMA MULILO, March 17 — The Zambezi region in Namibia has finally been declared free of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) after the control measures that were imposed following the outbreak in October 2022 were lifted. The announcement was made by the Directorate of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform on Thursday, March 16th.

The FMD outbreak occurred at Mbalasinte in Kabbe South, Zambezi region, and resulted in the implementation of various control measures in the Infected Zone to contain the disease. These measures included the restriction of the movement of animals and animal products in and out of the zone, disinfection of the affected areas, and mass vaccination of cattle in the affected area.

The last confirmed case of FMD was reported on November 29th, 2022. According to Namibia’s FMD contingency plan, restrictions in the Infected Zone can be lifted three months after the last confirmed case. The veterinary directorate stated that March 1st marked three months after the last confirmed FMD case in the region, and all FMD restrictive measures that were imposed as a result of the outbreak are therefore lifted with immediate effect.

The directorate also reported that the mass vaccination of cattle in the affected area has been completed, achieving 92% coverage to date. The vaccination campaign was an essential measure in the fight against FMD and played a significant role in preventing the spread of the disease.

This announcement is welcome news for the livestock industry and farmers in the region, who have been impacted by the restrictions imposed as a result of the outbreak. With the lifting of the control measures, movement restrictions on animals and animal products have been lifted, allowing farmers to resume normal business activities.

The veterinary directorate has also urged farmers to remain vigilant and to report any suspected cases of FMD or other livestock diseases to the authorities immediately. With the lifting of the control measures, it is important to ensure that the disease does not resurface and threaten the livestock industry again.

In conclusion, the lifting of the control measures is a positive development for the Zambezi region and Namibia as a whole. The successful containment of the outbreak and the lifting of restrictions are a testament to the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the authorities and the cooperation of farmers in the region. – Namibia Daily News