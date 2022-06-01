Zambezi police investigate murder-suicide at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 1 June 2022 – A 51-year-old man from Gobabis used a CZ pistol to shoot Lizette Hoxobes (32) 11 times before turning the gun to himself. They were found dead in a locked room.

According to the police spokesman, Inspector Kisco Sitali, the incident took place at around 22h30 at Trentyre in Katima Mulilo on Tuesday. The deceased was allegedly in an unhealthy relationship and the man had travelled from Gobabis to Katima Mulilo on the same day.

The next of kin of Lizette Hoxobes have been informed and an inquest has been registered. Investigations into the matter continue. – Namibia Daily News