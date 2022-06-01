Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Zambezi police investigate murder-suicide at Katima Mulilo
Zambezi police investigate murder-suicide at Katima Mulilo
Crime

Zambezi police investigate murder-suicide at Katima Mulilo

June 1, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 1 June 2022 – A 51-year-old man from Gobabis used a CZ pistol to shoot Lizette Hoxobes (32) 11 times before turning the gun to himself. They were found dead in a locked room.

According to the police spokesman, Inspector Kisco Sitali, the incident took place at around 22h30 at Trentyre in Katima Mulilo on Tuesday. The deceased was allegedly in an unhealthy relationship and the man had travelled from Gobabis to Katima Mulilo on the same day.

The next of kin of Lizette Hoxobes have been informed and an inquest has been registered. Investigations into the matter continue. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 222
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwean capital city suspends 4 officials

September 19, 2018

Female corpse discovered in Rundu

February 28, 2018

Six dead in highway shooting in central Mexico

December 5, 2018

Cyclist dies in bus collision outside Otavi

March 19, 2018

Oshana NamPol looking for two fraud suspects

March 24, 2018

Man accused of murdering brother at Tses appears...

June 29, 2018

Man stabs girlfriend to death at Karasburg

July 3, 2018

Case of man accused of raping stepdaughter postponed...

September 25, 2018

S. Korean impeached president Park sentenced to 25...

August 24, 2018

Woman arrested with diamonds and elephant tusks granted...

December 4, 2018