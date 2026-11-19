SHENZHEN, Nov. 19 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made four points on how major countries could find the right way to get along and jointly underpin world peace. Major countries should uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and dialogue and consultation, Xi said at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Xi said that countries should respect one another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect the social systems and development paths of their own choice, and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns.

They should not interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs or each other’s internal affairs, he said. On major sensitive issues concerning one another, it is important to communicate in advance, try to see things from one another’s perspective, act with caution, and in particular, not to challenge the red lines of one another, Xi said.

Xi said that China, Russia and the United States should be partners and friends. They should not go for conflict or confrontation among themselves, but should hold the line on peaceful coexistence and make efforts to avoid the Thucydides Trap.

As the main victors of World War II, China, Russia and the United States should steadfastly safeguard the postwar international order, Xi said. He said that nuclear weapons, the Sword of Damocles that hangs over humanity, should be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons.

He emphasized the importance of win-win cooperation. The three countries should strengthen economic cooperation and trade, combine their respective strengths as major countries in resources, manufacturing and consumption, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger and achieve win-win and all-win outcomes.

Decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains are not the way to go. Xi said that the three countries could strengthen communication and coordination to safeguard the security and stability of the global energy market.

He said that the three countries should maintain regular high-level exchanges, keep dialogue channels open at all levels, and establish crisis communication and prevention mechanisms to ensure that misjudgments occur less, differences can be managed, and frictions will not escalate.

Xi said that China, Russia and the United States should continue to encourage parties to a conflict to sit down and talk, and settle disputes through political and diplomatic means.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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