Xi expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

BEIJING, May 20 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

In a message of condolence sent to Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people.

Xi said that since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran’s security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity. He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Raisi’s tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend, Xi said.

The Chinese government and Chinese people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran, Xi said, noting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to consolidate and develop.

China also expresses deep condolences over the unfortunate death of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and extends sincere sympathies to his family, Wang added.

After the accident, China paid high attention to it and expressed its willingness to provide all necessary support and assistance to Iran, the spokesman said.

China will continue to support the Iranian government and people in maintaining independence, stability and development, and stands ready to work with Iran to further deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said. (Xinhua)