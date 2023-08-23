Trending Now
POLITICS

Xi calls on BRICS to uphold justice, improve global governance

August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to uphold fairness and justice, and improve global governance.

Xi, while addressing the 15th BRICS Summit, said strengthening global governance is the right choice if the international community intends to share development opportunities and tackle global challenges.

International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, rather than dictated by those with the strongest muscles or the loudest voice, he said.

Xi also said ganging up to form exclusive groups and packaging their own rules as international norms are even more unacceptable.

BRICS countries, Xi said, should practice true multilateralism, uphold the UN-centered international system, support and strengthen the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and reject the attempt to create small circles or exclusive blocs.

“We need to fully leverage the role of the New Development Bank, push forward reform of the international financial and monetary systems, and increase the representation and voice of developing countries,” he added. (Xinhua)

