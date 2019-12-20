Wu Lei’s brace lifts Espanyol to Copa del Rey second round

MADRID, Dec. 20 -- Chinese striker Wu Lei bagged a brace as La Liga side Espanyol cruised to a 2-0 away win over third-tier Lleida Esportiu in Copa del Rey first round on Thursday. Wu had his first double since joining Espanyol in his Copa del Rey debut. He has scored in La Liga, Copa del Rey and Europa League this season. Wu beat the offside trap and sped into the box before beating goalkeeper with a low shot in the 53rd minute. It was the first goal that any Chinese player has registered in the tournament. Wu's second goal at the stroke of game time was more spectacular, as he steered teammate's pass with the outside of his right foot into the net to secure the win. But Espanyol face tough mission of staying in the top-flight league, sitting bottom at the table with 10 points from 17 matches. Xinhau