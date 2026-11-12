World Media Summit promotes media cooperation, responsible journalism in AI era, says AZERTAC chief

BAKU, Nov. 12– The World Media Summit offers an important opportunity to strengthen trust among media organizations worldwide and promote responsible journalism amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), said Vugar Aliyev, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC.

The summit, held in Beijing from Nov. 5 to 9, provided a platform for open dialogue and professional exchanges among media organizations from different countries, including joint journalistic projects and direct contacts between newsrooms, he told Xinhua in an interview.

“Such cooperation helps overcome stereotypes and form an objective picture,” he noted.

The summit was jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Beijing municipal government under the theme “Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action.” About 500 representatives from nearly 330 media organizations, think tanks, government bodies and international organizations across 112 countries and regions explored ways to better harness AI to improve news production while avoiding ethical pitfalls that could undermine trust in media content.

Aliyev highlighted the importance of responsible journalism as AI reshapes the international media landscape. AI can accelerate information processing, analyze large volumes of data, overcome language barriers and facilitate the production of multimedia content, which are valuable for news agencies handling large amounts of information in multiple languages.

However, he cautioned that the technology also brings risks, including misinformation, manipulation and the misinterpretation of events.

“Technology should help journalists, not replace their professional responsibility,” Aliyev said, emphasizing that fact-checking, source transparency, editorial oversight and cooperation among media organizations must remain the foundations of quality journalism.

Beyond fostering cooperation among media organizations, Aliyev said, the summit also provides “an excellent opportunity to show the world the real China, with its rich history, culture, modern life and development trends across all fields.”

For AZERTAC, presenting a comprehensive picture of China is an important part of its international coverage, he said. As the state news agency, it focuses on China’s technological achievements, digital economy, major infrastructure projects and international cooperation, while closely following Azerbaijan-China ties in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian fields.

The agency focuses not only on major events but also on people, Aliyev said, adding that reports from different parts of China help audiences gain a better understanding of the country’s society and culture.

Drawing on his several visits to China, Aliyev said, “Every encounter with China gives an opportunity to reassess the scale of this country’s development.”

He said he was particularly impressed by the combination of modern technologies, rapidly developing cities and large-scale infrastructure projects with respect for national traditions and a rich cultural heritage. Exchanges with Chinese colleagues also helped him better understand the country’s media landscape, share professional experience and identify new areas for cooperation.

“I am confident that strengthening direct ties between our media will contribute to better mutual understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and China,” Aliyev said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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