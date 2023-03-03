World Animal Protection Partners with Kenyan Artists to speak for Wildlife

Nairobi, March 3 — Animal welfare campaign organization, World Animal Protection, is partnering with artists and young people in Kenya to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife protection. The collaboration aims to create a movement of people to protect Africa’s wildlife from being exploited as commodities of trade.

The collaboration is being celebrated on this year’s World Wildlife Day, which is marked on March 3rd, under the theme “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”. The partnership with artists allows World Animal Protection to reach new audiences and engage with people in a way that goes beyond statistics and data.

Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaigns Manager at World Animal Protection, stated that by harnessing the power of art and creativity, they can inspire and create a global movement of people who respect wildlife as sentient beings and take individual and collective actions to protect them in their natural habitats where they belong.

This year’s World Wildlife Day coincides with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) marking 50 years of existence. It comes at a crucial time to reflect on the existential crisis facing wild animals in Africa, not only from a conservation angle but also from a welfare perspective.

The suffering that animals go through in trade is heartbreaking. They are ruthlessly captured in their habitats, crammed into small spaces in unsanitary conditions during transportation, and then slaughtered crudely or made to live the rest of their lives tied or caged. It is essential to recognize that wildlife trade that involves the extraction of individuals from the wild or breeding them in captivity is inherently cruel and causes immense animal suffering.

Wildlife trade, whether legal or illegal, has become a major threat to the survival of many species in Africa. Legal trade is generally marred with enforcement failures due to the lack of capacity faced by enforcement agencies and corruption.

Kennedy Odongo, the talent development officer at the Kenya National Theater, expressed his excitement at the partnership with World Animal Protection, stating that he believes that art can be a powerful tool to raise awareness on important issues such as animal welfare. The collaboration will inspire people to take action to protect all species of wildlife.

African governments need to take a precautionary approach to wildlife trade. They need to be aware of and address the health dangers of the wildlife trade. They also need to realize that wild animals are much more valuable alive than when they are dead. There is a need to recognize the intrinsic value of wild animals, as well as their contribution to ecosystems and the planet.

Some progressive governments in Africa, such as Kenya, have been praised for being champions at CITES and getting species up-listed for better protection. However, there is still much more to be done. African governments are urged to address extractive practices, such as reptile farming for export for pets and traditional medicine. Kenya is encouraged to do more to strengthen enforcement to ensure that the country is not used as a hub for pangolin and another wildlife trafficking.

In conclusion, World Animal Protection’s partnership with artists and young people in Kenya is a significant step towards building a movement of people to protect Africa’s wildlife from being exploited as commodities of trade. The collaboration aims to inspire and create a global movement of people who respect wildlife as sentient beings and take individual and collective actions to protect them in their natural habitats where they belong. It is crucial for African governments to recognize the intrinsic value of wild animals and their contribution to ecosystems and the planet and take a precautionary approach to wildlife trade.