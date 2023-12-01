Winners Announced for the 2023 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 1 — The 2023 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards ceremony, held in Windhoek on Tuesday, 28 November 2023, revealed the outstanding literary talents awarded in different categories.

Fiction: Roxane Bayer – “Letters To Chloe”

Roxane Bayer secured the fiction award for her poignant short story, “Letters To Chloe,” which delicately explores the evolving nature of friendship and its impact on two friends gradually drifting apart. Bayer is a member of the 2022-2023 Doek Collective, a group of Namibian writers nurtured by Doek, featured at the 2022 Doek Literary Festival, and published in Now Now: The 2023 Doek Anthology.

Nonfiction: Nina Van Zyl – “Motherhood”

In the nonfiction category, Nina Van Zyl triumphed with her essay “Motherhood,” delving into her personal experiences of pregnancy and child-rearing. Van Zyl, previously longlisted for the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards in 2021 for her photo essay “Threshold,” continues to showcase her exceptional storytelling abilities.

Poetry: Veripuami Nandee Kangumine

Veripuami Nandee Kangumine clinched the poetry section with a trio of poems – “Daughters Of A Witch,” “There Isn’t A Word In Your Language For Being Touched,” and “The Jackal Who Prepares You For Marriage.” Her verses offer visceral sensorial explorations of trauma and violence, addressing the daily and generational struggles faced by women in Namibia.

Visual Arts: Jean-Claude Tjitamunisa – “The Gift”

Jean-Claude Tjitamunisa’s photography series, “The Gift,” garnered recognition in the visual arts category. Widely appreciated in Doek! Literary Magazine, Tjitamunisa’s work, featuring black masculine figures, explores themes of gentleness and sensuality, showcasing a distinctive photographic style.

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards presented every two years, celebrate the works of Namibian literary artists published in Doek! Literary Magazine – Namibia’s first and only literary magazine. Adjudicated by Dr. Nelson Mlambo, Natasha Uys, and Namafu Amutse, this year’s selection covered diverse themes, contributing to a vibrant Namibian literary community.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, highlighted the bank’s commitment to storytelling and creativity, supporting Doek’s mission to foster a robust literary community in Namibia. The next edition of the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards is scheduled for 2025.