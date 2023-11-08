Windhoek’s Vision for 2023/2024: A Closer Look at the Approved Budget

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 8 — The City of Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, is poised for a transformative year ahead as it unveils its approved budget for the 2023/2024 financial year. With a staggering allocation of N$5 billion, this budget reflects the city’s commitment to improving the lives of its residents and addressing critical issues. Let’s take a closer look at the key elements of this budget and what they mean for Windhoek’s future.

Operational and Capital Expenditure

Windhoek’s budget for the upcoming financial year is structured into two primary categories: operational and capital expenditure. The operational budget, totalling N$4.8 billion, is predominantly allocated to bulk suppliers like NamWater and NamPower. These crucial utilities account for 48% of the budget, underlining the significance of water and electricity supply to the city’s functioning. Salaries make up an additional 32% of this portion, ensuring that the city’s workforce remains well-supported and motivated to serve the residents effectively.

On the other hand, the capital budget amounts to N$507 million, and it’s here that Windhoek has set its sights on strategic development. The lion’s share of N$460 million is allocated to projects focused on infrastructure and housing. These projects have the potential to redefine the city’s landscape and its residents’ lives. Among the notable projects are the construction of a second bulk power supply point, the Informal Settlement Upgrading Housing Project, and the servicing of Goreangab Extension 4. This substantial investment in infrastructure reflects the city’s commitment to modernization and growth.

Addressing Critical Needs

Mayor Joseph Uapingene’s message regarding the 2023/2024 budget is clear: it aims to enhance service delivery efficiency, particularly in the essential areas of water and electricity infrastructure. With Windhoek’s population on the rise, ensuring reliable and sustainable access to these resources is of paramount importance. The projects earmarked in the capital budget are a testament to the city’s determination to meet this growing demand. By upgrading and expanding its infrastructure, Windhoek is preparing for the future and striving to provide a high quality of life for its residents.

Financial Sustainability and Responsiveness

Maintaining financial sustainability is a cornerstone of the 2023/2024 budget. To this end, salaries for the city’s workforce remain at the same level as the previous year, ensuring that the city can effectively manage its finances while also fairly compensating its employees. Additionally, tariff increases have been kept below the inflation rate, despite higher tariffs from bulk suppliers. This move demonstrates the city’s commitment to shielding residents from undue economic pressure, particularly during challenging times.

Addressing Debt Challenges

The City of Windhoek is not without its financial challenges. A significant concern is the city’s debt, which stands at N$1.2 billion. The majority of this debt is attributed to residents’ arrears, including N$105 million in free water debt provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing this debt is a vital aspect of the city’s financial planning, and measures to mitigate it will likely be an ongoing focus for Windhoek’s authorities.

In conclusion, the unveiling of Windhoek’s budget for the 2023/2024 financial year represents a significant step towards achieving the city’s vision for growth and development. By allocating substantial resources to infrastructure and housing projects, focusing on service delivery efficiency, and maintaining financial sustainability, Windhoek is positioning itself for a prosperous and sustainable future. Addressing the city’s debt challenges will undoubtedly be a significant part of this journey. Still, with a clear vision and prudent financial management, Windhoek aims to overcome these hurdles and continue to thrive as the heart of Namibia.