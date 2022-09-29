WINDHOEK OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATES 62 YEARS

The Windhoek Oktoberfest comes back with a boom after a two-year COVID-19 break, with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a division of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, once again serving as one of the event’s primary sponsors. The Windhoek Oktoberfest aims to be larger and better than before, honouring the resilient nature of the human spirit and featuring naturally delectable food, fun, and beer. This statement was made this week at the 62nd annual Windhoek Oktoberfest’s official opening.

On the annual calendars of festivalgoers from all over the world and the local community, Oktoberfest is traditionally a highly anticipated cultural event. This year’s Windhoek festival, which is scheduled for October 27–29, 2022, has been planned for a throng even larger than the 2019 version, which saw more than 6,700 attendees over two days. The Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), which is twice as big as the former location, will host the three-day event. A corporate event for over-18s only has also been included for the first time, allowing businesses to host and amuse their stakeholders and employees on a Thursday evening.

The Windhoek Oktoberfest 2022 will be produced by Hansa Draught, Pupkewitz BMW, Eurowings Discover, Jägermeister (CIC), Radiowave, and Sport Klub Windhoek, with NBL serving as the primary event organizer (SKW).

“This Oktoberfest is one of significance, and in celebration of human fortitude,” said NBL’s Managing Director (MD), Marco Wenk, after the Windhoek Oktoberfest was abandoned for two years due to the horrific epidemic. NBL is thrilled to be a major sponsor and organizer, and we look forward to making 2017 Oktoberfest the finest one yet. Everyone is invited to take part in this much-awaited celebration.

“The Windhoek Oktoberfest is one of the events that we and festival-goers alike have prepared for well in advance,” said Nico Gericke (NBL), Manager: Experiential Events. We want to make sure we provide a festival and experience of the highest calibre because the event has gained enormous popularity in the years prior to the COPID.

The food and drink options at Oktoberfest are an important part of the festival’s cultural experience. This year, festival-goers can anticipate more food stalls to satisfy all palates, including vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives. With the customary Festbier, a beer created particularly for the Windhoek Oktoberfest, once again being offered, the beer bar will once again be a highlight of the occasion. According to Gericke, “We have made every effort to improve our amenities, such as restrooms, bars, and food booths, as well as our security services, to ensure festivalgoers have a terrific time. In order to make transactions more convenient and user-friendly, we have changed our cashless payment system.

On the Friday and Saturday of the Windhoek Oktoberfest, a variety of old-fashioned German activities and entertainment will be available for all ages. Die Kirchdorfer, a renowned original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany, will perform this year, as will a special guest band called the Jägermeister Brass Cartel. The line-up will also include local Namibian music legend Riaan Smith, The Schuhplattler, and a troupe of local dancers.

“BMW is happy to be affiliated with the Windhoek Oktoberfest and we look forward to exhibiting our current range of automobiles at the event,” said Armand Barnard, Dealer Principal at Pupkewitz BMW. Our company’s tagline is “Sheer driving enjoyment,” and we are confident that everyone who attends the festival this year will find it to be nothing short of pure entertainment pleasure. As the designated chauffeur services, we encourage safe driving.

You can buy tickets for the Windhoek Oktoberfest online through Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay (PnP) location in the nation.

The website: www.oktoberfestnamibia.com can be visited for more information about Windhoek Oktoberfest.