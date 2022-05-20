Windhoek-Okahandja road construction workers demand govt pay their company

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, 20 May 2022 – Construction workers from the Okahandja-Windhoek road-building project handed over a petition to the works and transport minister, John Mutorwa, in Windhoek on Thursday demanding government pay their company so they can get back to work.

Some of CMC Otesa Joint Venture’s workers have been suspended due to the ministry’s late payment to the company and were receiving half salaries while on suspension.

Minister Mutorwa told the workers his ministry had paid the money and the delay could be from the Ministry of Finance’s side as he had only just been made aware of the situation.

With their union leaders from the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu), the workers came to an agreement that they would give until next week for the money to be cleared to their company.

“We just want the government to pay the company so we can go back to work and get our full salaries,” one said.

The road construction between Windhoek and Okahandja has been slowed down due to delayed payments by the government.

“This is one of the big road construction projects and cannot be ignored,” another worker added. The workers have been on suspension since the end of February 2022 with salary cuts. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.