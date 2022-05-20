Trending Now
Home National Windhoek-Okahandja road construction workers demand govt pay their company
Windhoek-Okahandja road construction workers demand govt pay their company
National

Windhoek-Okahandja road construction workers demand govt pay their company

May 20, 2022

By  Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, 20 May 2022 – Construction workers from the Okahandja-Windhoek road-building project handed over a petition to the works and transport minister, John Mutorwa, in Windhoek on Thursday demanding government pay their company so they can get back to work.

Some of CMC Otesa Joint Venture’s workers have been suspended due to the ministry’s late payment to the company and were receiving half salaries while on suspension.

Minister Mutorwa told the workers his ministry had paid the money and the delay could be from the Ministry of Finance’s side as he had only just been made aware of the situation.

With their union leaders from the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu), the workers came to an agreement that they would give until next week for the money to be cleared to their company.

“We just want the government to pay the company so we can go back to work and get our full salaries,” one said.

The road construction between Windhoek and Okahandja has been slowed down due to delayed payments by the government.

“This is one of the big road construction projects and cannot be ignored,” another worker added. The workers have been on suspension since the end of February 2022 with salary cuts. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 126
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S.African State Capture Inquiry requests three-month extension

June 17, 2021

Namibia’s central bank establishes innovation hub committee to...

December 16, 2021

Hello Africa: Young Namibians seeking to transform agriculture...

October 17, 2021

Zimbabwe’s population projected to increase to 21 mln...

November 8, 2019

Local authorities discuss zero waste management

June 18, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for...

February 2, 2021

Peace and security in SADC stable: Cardoso

August 12, 2018

Athletics Namibia announces athletes for 2021 World Athletics...

July 22, 2021

Ex-magistrate still without lawyer to fight rape charges

June 22, 2018

Namibia’s manufacturing, mining sector to lead economic recovery:...

February 9, 2019