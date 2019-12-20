Wilfried Bony in radar of Iran’s Persepolis

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 -- Iranian soccer team Persepolis have considered signing of former Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony. The 31-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Persepolis in January, Tehran Times daily reported on Wednesday. Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon has shown an interest in the Cote d'Ivore's forward since they are facing serious challenges in the AFC Champions League as well as Iran league. Bony started his playing career at Ivorian club Issia Wazi in 2006. In January 2015, he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Premier League club Manchester City. Most recently, he played in Qatari club Al Arabi. Xinhau