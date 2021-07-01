What’s behind CPC’s lasting charm among youth.

WINDHOEK, July 1–As the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Party’s youth and vigor shine through after a remarkable journey of 100 years featuring arduous struggles, explorations and reforms.

Why has the CPC maintained its charm among young Chinese?

The answer lies in the Party’s long-standing original aspiration and mission: to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. This is what has inspired Chinese Communists to unite and lead the people to consistently advance its great causes and achieve major victories one after another.

The youth has always played an active and vital role throughout the CPC’s development since its inception. The CPC’s first national congress in July 1921 was attended by delegates with an average age of 28.

During the revolution period, tens of thousands of young people and even teenagers were attracted by the CPC. They joined the Red Army because they realized the simple fact — the CPC has helped the poor. American journalist Edgar Snow in his book “Red Star Over China” chronicled his conversations with many Red Army soldiers, one of them as young as 15.

After the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 and particularly after the launch of reform and opening-up drive in 1978, the CPC has led the country to become the world’s second-largest economy and vanquish absolute poverty. International observers hailed these achievements as an extraordinary feat for humanity.

As the COVID-19 pandemic remains grave worldwide, China quickly contained the virus and revived its economy, becoming the world’s only major economy to achieve positive growth in 2020.

The CPC is set to achieve its first centenary goal of completely building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, as the country embarks on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country.

The youth today enjoys the fruits of rapid development, no longer worrying about starvation that the old generations had endured. They have much better access to higher education, medical care and housing, with more opportunities to realize their social value and give full play to their talents.

The CPC has stuck to its commitments to the people and the nation generation after generation. The young Chinese people themselves are the witness, participants and beneficiaries of the transformation over the years and therefore know very well that the CPC deserves their trust and love. They are becoming even more confident in the leadership of the CPC and giving strong support to the Party.

The strong support is attributable to the work of CPC members who have set examples in all trades and professions, from the anti-epidemic frontline to the poverty-reduction campaign, with some protecting people’s lives even at the cost of their own.

The support from young people also stems from the significant progress of the country in fighting pollution and corruption as well as the overall sustained economic growth despite headwinds of anti-globalization and hegemonic acts and bullying against China.

The support is also manifested by the growing pride among Chinese citizens who are living better lives with rising incomes in the booming Chinese economy. They have jobs through which they can improve their lives further, and have different modes to pursue their dreams in the countryside or in cities.

The support can also be attributed to the CPC’s improving capabilities in governance through theory innovation, self-purification, self-perfection, and self-progression to keep pace with the times and meet the aspiration of the people for a better life.

The inclusiveness of the CPC, as its members are from all walks of life, also contributes to the popularity of the Party. The number of members who are farmers, workers, or from non-public sectors is on the rise.

About one-third of the nearly 92 million CPC members are under the age of 40. Figures released by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee show that more than 80 percent of newly-recruited Party members from 2014 to 2019 were aged 35 or below.

Representing, winning over and relying on young people are significant guarantees for the Party’s continuous march from victory to victory. A country will exude hope and embrace a great future only when its younger generations possess ideals, capabilities and a strong sense of responsibility.

With firm ideals, improving abilities and appeal to vibrant youths, the century-old CPC will certainly thrive in energy and innovation and advance its great cause for the next 100 years and beyond.

The CPC’s charm among the youth will continue to grow, fostering an even tighter bond. Xinhua