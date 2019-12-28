Weekly snapshot of China’s local business news

BEIJING, Dec. 28 -- The following are highlights of China's local business news from the past week. SUNING STORES Leading Chinese retail company Suning Holdings Group has set a target to open more than 10,000 stores in 2020 while diversifying its commodities from household appliances to fresh food and mother and infant necessities. Suning said the new stores, either its direct chain stores or franchised outlets, are required to feature Internet-connectivity to help facilitate deliveries of Suning's online orders and goods storage, and provide customer service. HONGQI SALES China's leading automaker FAW Group announced that sales of its iconic sedan brand Hongqi have exceeded 100,000 units, the annual sales target for 2019, as of Thursday. Hongqi's sales have been on the rise this year due to the carmaker's continuous efforts to enrich its production line, with six models currently on sale, including two sedans, two SUVs, the all-electric E-HS3 and the L5, a high-end custom limousine. BEIJING CHARGING FACILITIES Beijing has built 200,900 charging piles for electric vehicles as the country encourages the use of green vehicles to tackle pollution, according to the city's municipal commission of urban management. Private car owners have added 152,600 charging piles in their parking lots, while shopping malls, wholesale markets, tourist sites, freight transport hubs, government agencies, bus and taxi service operators and sanitation authorities have built 48,300 charging piles. GUANGZHOU AIRPORT The Baiyun International Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is expected to handle 90 million passengers annually in 2025 with the completion of the airport's third-phase expansion project. The third-phase expansion mainly includes the fourth and fifth runways and No. 3 terminal, according to the management committee of the Guangzhou Airport Economic Zone. QINZHOU PORT The port of Qinzhou, a major link between south China and Southeast Asia, saw its cargo throughput rise 17.9 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year thanks to increased traffic on a new land-sea trade route. The port handled 108.6 million tonnes of cargo and 2.69 million standard containers, an annual increase of 33.2 percent. TARIM OILFIELD The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said Wednesday it has produced over 28 million tonnes of oil equivalent of crude oil and natural gas in 2019. The output, which was about 1.76 million tonnes more than that of 2018, included about 5.67 million tonnes of crude oil and about 28.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Xinhau