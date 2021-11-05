We connect advertisers with consumers

Trending Now
Our job is to find the simplest expression of your brand, and then amplify it with all the resources available to us

We are prepared to offer you a platform for advertisement on our website and social media platforms 24/7 which depends on the contract agreement of the advert. Your placement will be featured for the period of time as agreed on the website.

SME 

Ads placement

N$250.00 per day

Corporate

Ads placement

N$750.00 per day

Government

Ads placement

N$800.00 per day

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

Display Ads

Display Ads

Display Ads

Social Media Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Social Media Advertising

❌

Direct mail advertising

Direct mail advertising

❌

Native advertising

Search Engine Ads

❌
❌

Native advertising

❌
❌

Mobile Advertising

REQUEST A QUOTE

REQUEST A QUOTE

REQUEST A QUOTE
