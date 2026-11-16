Vietnam’s capital offers free public transport travel to talented individuals

HANOI, Nov. 16– Talented individuals recruited by authorities in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, along with their parents, spouses and children under 18, are entitled to free travel on subsidized bus services and the city’s urban metro network, local daily VnExpress reported Monday.

The policy took effect on Sunday under a talent attraction and retention package approved by the municipal People’s Council, which also provides support for housing, healthcare and education, the report said.

Another group eligible for free travel includes officials, civil servants, public employees and workers who work directly and regularly at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, according to the Hanoi Public Transport Management and Operation Center.

Members of this group are entitled to free monthly passes only on eight subsidized bus routes serving the hi-tech park.

Hanoi currently operates around 128 subsidized bus routes and two urban metro lines, namely the Cat Linh-Ha Dong line and the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station line.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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