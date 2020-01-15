Vice premier stresses deepening vocational education reform

BEIJING, Jan. 15 -- Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Wednesday stressed deepening reform on vocational education and optimize the structure of highly skilled talent during her visit to the Open University of China, a new type of university supported by modern information technologies. Sun called for efforts to continue implementing the country's major policies and tasks of vocational education to promote its high-quality development. She also asked for strengthened efforts to build a better team of teachers for vocational education, improve their eligibility certification and management, and hire teachers from enterprises. Vocational education majors should be highly relevant to the market and industries, she said. Practical training and operations should be increased. Enterprises with various types of ownerships are encouraged to set up vocational education schools, Sun said. Xinhau