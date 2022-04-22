Venaani wants Uutoni to recuse himself from Grootfontein’s affairs

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 22 April 2022 – The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, McHenry Venaani, has written to President Hage Geingob asking that the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, recuse himself from the affairs of the Grootfontein Municipal Council concerning suspended CEO Kisco Sinvula.

Venaani, president of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), stated that the minister last week called for an urgent closed-door meeting with the Grootfontein councillors where he alegedly called for the lifting of the CEO’s suspension.

Listing the allegations leveled against Sinvula, Venaani said the minister had done little to quell the tension and conflict within the municipal council.

He stated the minister took an unresponsive approach to matters when Grootfontein went two months without a functioning council and only become involved following the suspension of the CEO who is accused of corruption.

He added the council was on the verge of disintegration, and that the residents of Grootfontein had been left to bear the brunt of this owing to the town’s development is halted, and that service delivery to residents has been compromised. – Namibia Daily News