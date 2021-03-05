VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT: ASSISTANT PROJECTS COORDINATOR

The Africa Institute for Environmentally Sound Management of Hazardous and Other Wastes, based in Pretoria, South Africa, is seeking the services of an Assistant Projects Coordinator on a three-year renewable contract.

The Africa Institute is a Regional Centre for the chemicals and hazardous waste multilateral environmental agreements for the English-speaking African countries. It serves to strengthen the capacity of the region to monitor and control the trans-boundary movement of chemicals and hazardous wastes to ensure their environmentally sound management.

The Assistant Projects Coordinator will report to the Program Officer/Projects Coordinator and

shall assist in the coordination of projects of the Institute, support the website management and also coordinate work with the member countries in information dissemination.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Environmental sciences or Natural Sciences or related field, with minimum of three years of relevant experience;

Expertise or proven knowledge and experience in hazardous waste and environmental issues.

Salary: R470 040.00 per annum.

The closing date 12th March 2021 @ 16.30 (CAT)

“Qualified Namibians are encouraged to apply”

The detailed terms of reference for this position and further information is available from Ms. Neo Masha at nmasha@environment.gov.za and +2712 399 9862.