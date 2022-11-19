Trending Now
Home Current Affairs Uutoni finally approves Lutombi’s appointment
Uutoni finally approves Lutombi’s appointment
Current Affairs

Uutoni finally approves Lutombi’s appointment

November 19, 2022

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Nov. 19 – The uncertainty over the appointment of Conrad Lutombi as the chief executive officer for the City of Windhoek has ended with the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni approving the appointment.

Uutoni finally gave the much-awaited approval for the appointment. Legal experts had earlier warned that should the minister not approve Lutombi’s appointment either the City of Windhoek or Lutombi could have approached the courts, and the minister could have lost the challenge as his duty is only to approve and not to appoint.

In a letter dated 7 November 2022 and responding to the letter from the City of Windhoek on 14 October to endorse its decision to appoint Lutombi as the new CEO of Windhoek, Uutoni shelved the appointment, citing allegations of favouritism and other irregularities in the interview process.

The minister had also asked to be provided with the investigation report, but it is not clear if he was provided with the report.

Ten days after he refused to approve the appointment, the minister bowed to mounting pressure and approved the appointment.

Scores of messages were posted on social media congratulating the incoming CEO of the City of Windhoek.

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

IHS Markit and African Energy Week Explore African...

June 2, 2022

The Future of the Natural Gas Market in...

September 3, 2022

PDM appoints acting regional coordinator for Hardap Region

May 17, 2022

Nedbank Namibia Awards Estate Agents for excellent work...

September 13, 2022

UNSC to convene at Russia’s request to probe...

March 11, 2022

Okahandja council appeals for marginalised communities to register

June 23, 2022

British High Commission in Windhoek celebrates the Queen’s...

June 21, 2022

Growth of customer base leads to new FNB...

April 15, 2022

Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for...

June 29, 2022

NBL ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY DISCONTINUATION OF WINDHOEK LIGHT

May 12, 2022