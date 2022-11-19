Uutoni finally approves Lutombi’s appointment

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Nov. 19 – The uncertainty over the appointment of Conrad Lutombi as the chief executive officer for the City of Windhoek has ended with the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni approving the appointment.

Uutoni finally gave the much-awaited approval for the appointment. Legal experts had earlier warned that should the minister not approve Lutombi’s appointment either the City of Windhoek or Lutombi could have approached the courts, and the minister could have lost the challenge as his duty is only to approve and not to appoint.

In a letter dated 7 November 2022 and responding to the letter from the City of Windhoek on 14 October to endorse its decision to appoint Lutombi as the new CEO of Windhoek, Uutoni shelved the appointment, citing allegations of favouritism and other irregularities in the interview process.

The minister had also asked to be provided with the investigation report, but it is not clear if he was provided with the report.

Ten days after he refused to approve the appointment, the minister bowed to mounting pressure and approved the appointment.

Scores of messages were posted on social media congratulating the incoming CEO of the City of Windhoek.