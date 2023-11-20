Unlocking Potential: Rosatom’s Commitment to Child Development in Africa

Celebrated globally on November 20th, World Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder to honor and encourage the active participation of children in society. Rosatom, recognizing the importance of nurturing potential from a young age, engages with children through various international programs, educational initiatives, and science popularization efforts, fostering an ecosystem of holistic development.

**International Smart Holidays (ISH) – Next-Level Camp:**

International Smart Holidays (ISH) stands out as a unique social project dedicated to the multilateral development of children. Unlike conventional camps, ISH offers an immersive experience where children engage in diverse activities such as science, art, and technology. Over the 8 years of its implementation, ISH has hosted more than 1500 children from 32 countries, providing a platform for cultural exchange, skill development, and leadership building.

**Nuclear Kids (“NucKids”) – Embracing Diversity, Empowering Unity:**

Nuclear Kids, an annual international creative project by Rosatom since 2009, focuses on creating cultural interactions among children. Over 15 years, 900 children from 25 countries have participated, forming a global community. This project not only enables children to explore different parts of the world but also fosters creativity and collaboration among talented children.

**Icebreaker of Knowledge – Exploring New Horizons of Learning:**

The Icebreaker of Knowledge, a nationwide educational project, offers talented youngsters an expedition to the North Pole. This journey, alongside scientists and influencers, provides a unique learning experience about nuclear technologies and the Arctic. Through interactive interviews, brainstorming, and debate, children not only gain knowledge but also make their own discoveries.

**Rosatom School – The Wonderful World of Atomic Education:**

Initiated in 2010, Rosatom School is a comprehensive project aimed at modernizing educational resources and technologies in cities where Rosatom operates. By introducing “Atomclasses” with high-level training in physics, maths, and natural science, Rosatom School ensures that every student receives a quality education, regardless of their location.

**Atomic Lesson and Nuclear ABC – A Period of Knowledge:**

The “Atomic Lesson” project, involving over 7000 teachers and 100,000 schoolchildren in 2022, equips educators with materials to deliver engaging lessons on nuclear topics. Additionally, “Nuclear ABC,” a unique book for young researchers, simplifies complex scientific concepts, allowing children to explore the fascinating world of nuclear science.

**Addressing “Period Poverty” – A Step Towards Social Impact:**

Acknowledging the global issue of “period poverty,” Rosatom, in collaboration with the South African Tourism Ministry and the Russian Embassy, has been actively supporting young women. In South Africa, where approximately 7 million girls miss school due to a lack of personal care products, Rosatom provides reusable sanitary pads to combat this issue.

As the international community commemorates World Children’s Day, Rosatom’s commitment to child development in Africa shines brightly. By offering educational initiatives, fostering cultural exchange, and addressing social challenges, Rosatom contributes to creating a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.