UNAM Southern Campus Launches Values Programme

Staff Reporter

KEETMANSHOOP, Oct. 18 — The University of Namibia (UNAM) Southern Campus in Keetmanshoop has initiated a program aimed at strengthening and integrating the institution’s fundamental values into every aspect of the campus experience. These core values, namely Professionalism, Integrity, Equity, and Accountability, serve as guiding principles for the University’s code of conduct, ethical standards, interactions, and decision-making processes.

The Campus officially launched the ‘Values Program’ on September 6, 2023, with Dr. Seth Eiseb, Campus Director of the Southern Campus, emphasizing the significance of this program. Mr. Lekuka More, Senior Director at Becker Bergh and More Attorneys from the Northern Cape Province, South Africa, provided a detailed explanation of each UNAM value, supporting his presentation with relevant examples.

Ms. Errolleen Poulton, the Campus Administrator, introduced an innovative approach to enhance the visibility of these values among staff members. They were presented with t-shirts featuring the values printed on the back, serving as a tangible representation of their dedication. During the event, staff members were divided into groups, each assigned to one of the core values. These groups thoroughly examined the meaning and importance of their respective values and shared their insights with their colleagues. This exercise was complemented by team-building activities that fostered a sense of unity among the staff.

Future initiatives will include a core values pledge for staff members and strategic placement of these values throughout the campus to ensure they are prominent in every corner. Ms. Poulton added that the plan is to highlight a specific value each month, accompanied by relevant activities. Their ultimate goal remains unchanged: to consistently emphasize the significance of these core values, ensuring they are deeply ingrained in their service delivery, especially to their most valued stakeholders, the students.

The staff members displayed significant enthusiasm for both the event and their new t-shirts, acknowledging and embracing the commitment as an ongoing journey rather than a destination.

This program is a commendable initiative by the UNAM Southern Campus to fortify its core values and cultivate a culture of excellence. By instilling these values in staff and students, the campus is poised to become a symbol of academic integrity and professional conduct.