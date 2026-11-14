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UN voices concern over drone attacks on civilians in Yemen
Middle East

UN voices concern over drone attacks on civilians in Yemen

November 14, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 14  — The United Nations on Friday voiced concern over the impact of violence on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

“Across the country, civilians and civilian infrastructure are increasingly being hit by drones, missiles, airstrikes and shelling,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

Civilians, including children, are being killed and injured in places that were considered safe only a couple of months ago, such as hospitals, markets and their own homes, he said.

This worrying trend must not become the accepted reality of the war in Yemen. Obligations under international law apply to all parties under all circumstances, said Haq.

“We reiterate the need to take all feasible precautions and measures to prevent civilian harm and to ensure accountability for violations,” the deputy spokesman said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk demanded that the body of UN staffer Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shami, whose death in Houthi custody was learned of two weeks ago, be returned to his family without delay.

“He called on the Houthi de facto authorities to take urgent steps to establish the date, cause and circumstances of his death, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Haq said. “The High Commissioner again called for all detained UN and humanitarian personnel to be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Al-Shami was among about 70 UN personnel detained by the Houthis, some since 2024. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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