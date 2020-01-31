UN Security Council concerned over escalation of violence in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 31. -- The Security Council on Thursday voiced serious concern over the significant escalation of violence in Nehm and Jawf, Yemen, and its impact on civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced in recent days. In a press statement, the council members underlined their disappointment at this return to violence, which threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen. They called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, which posed a threat to the political process, and for a return to de-escalation efforts. They reminded all parties to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, including in relation to ensuring the protection of civilians, in particular women and children, and their obligations under international human rights law, as applicable. The members of the Security Council called for an immediate stop to all intimidation of humanitarian workers, a cessation of the obstruction and diversion of humanitarian assistance, the conclusion of project agreements and their swift implementation without further delays, and the facilitation of safe and unhindered access for humanitarian personnel and flows of humanitarian supplies, in particular in the north of Yemen. The fighting in Nehm and Jawf escalated after a Houthi missile attack in adjacent Marib province killed more than 100 Yemeni government troops earlier this month. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa. Xinhua