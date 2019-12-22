UN mission condemns threats to civilians in Libya

TRIPOLI, Dec. 22 -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday condemned threats to civilians in Libya, as the armed conflict between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government continues. "UNSMIL is following with serious concern information received from Tarhuna and adjacent areas, including reports of grave violations against civilians, which are being verified and documented to submit to national and international criminal justice," UNSMIL said. "UNSMIL also strongly condemns continued threats to the lives of civilians and their interests as a result of escalation and expansion of armed confrontations," it said. The eastern-based army said Saturday that it has repelled an attack by the forces of the UN-backed government on the city of Tarhuna, which is located some 90 km southeast of the capital Tripoli and controlled by the eastern-based army. The eastern-based army have been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli since early April, trying to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government. Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 120,000 people fled their homes from the violence. Xinhau