UN expresses concern over enforced disappearance of Libyan journalist

TRIPOLI, Dec. 16 -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday expressed concern over enforced disappearance of a Libyan journalist Reda Fhelboom. "UNSMIL is concerned that Mr. Fhelboom's arrest and detention may be on account of his work as a defender and journalist and therefore in violation of Libya's international human rights law obligations regarding the right to liberty and security of the person and freedom of opinion and expression," UNSMIL said in a statement. Fhelboom was arrested and detained at Mitiga airport in Libya's capital Tripoli on Saturday night by an armed group following his arrival from neighboring Tunisia, the Mission revealed. According to UNSMIL, Libyan journalists and media workers "continue to face threats and attacks for seeking the truth and exercising their freedom of expression". "Journalists, like all civilians, must be protected. I remind all parties that threats and violence against journalists are prohibited under Libyan law, as well as international humanitarian and human rights laws," the UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame said.