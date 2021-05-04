UN envoy stresses implementing Security Council resolutions in talks with Libyan officials.

TRIPOLI, May 4 — Special envoy of the United Nations (UN) secretary-general for Libya Jan Kubis stressed the importance of implementing the recently-adopted Security Council Resolutions 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021) in meetings with senior Libyan officials, the UN Support Mission in Libya said Monday.

Kubis held talks here on Sunday with Chairman of the High National Election Commission (HNEC) Emad Sayyeh on “preparations and steps needed for the holding of national elections” scheduled for Dec. 24, in accordance with the resolutions, the mission said in a statement.

“Special Envoy Kubis renewed the UN and the international community’s readiness to continue to provide the necessary support to HNEC,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Kubis also met with the country’s Central Bank Governor Siddiq Al-Kaber to discuss the economic and financial situation in the country and the need to support the government and the institutions of Libya.

Another meeting took place between Kubis and Minister of Justice Halima R. Abdul Rahman, which covered the overall human rights situation across the country, particularly the issues of arbitrary detention, illegal detention centers, and detainees held without due process, the statement said.

Besides, Kubis held talks with senior Libyan officials from the petroleum industry on the persistent lack of adequate and timely financing for maintenance and renewal of petroleum infrastructure and operational needs of the petroleum sector, it said.

The statement added that the UN envoy also met on Saturday with Commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar on advancing the implementation of the Libyan ceasefire agreement in full compliance with the UN resolutions, starting with the immediate reopening of the costal road and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.

The two UN resolutions, both adopted on April 16, extend the ban on the illicit export of petroleum and approve arrangements for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism. Xinhua