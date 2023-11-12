Trending Now
Middle East

UN agency headquarters in Gaza hit by Israeli airstrikes: statement

November 12, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 12 — The United Nations Development Programme has reported that its headquarters in Gaza was subjected to Israeli airstrikes last night, which led to casualties among Palestinian refugees taking shelter there.

In a statement published Saturday on its website, the UN agency expressed deep concern over deaths and injuries among those who were seeking refuge in its premises.

The statement highlighted the imperative to protect civilians and civil infrastructure and always uphold the sanctity of the UN facilities.

So far, there has been no Israeli response to this development.  (Xinhua)

