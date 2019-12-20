Ukrainian army to finish implementation of NATO standards by 2020

KIEV, Dec. 20 -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk has said the Ukrainian Armed Forces will finish implementation of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s standards by the end of 2020, state-run news agency Ukrinform reported Thursday. "We will transform the system of command and control of the Armed Forces starting from this year and throughout 2020 ... the leadership structure of the Armed Forces will fully comply with NATO countries' standards," Ukrinform quoted Zahorodniuk as saying. The process has many stages, but all necessary regulatory documents have already been signed, Zahorodniuk said. In 2014, Ukraine revoked its non-aligned status and sought rapprochement with NATO. In June 2016, Ukraine's then President Petro Poroshenko approved the Strategic Defense Bulletin -- the roadmap for the country's development of the defense sector by 2021 -- which provides for the Armed Forces' implementation of NATO standards. In February, Kiev adopted constitutional amendments stating Ukraine's commitment to joining NATO and set a target to get the NATO Membership Action Plan no later than 2023. The membership action plan is a NATO program offering advice, assistance and practical support tailored to the individual needs of countries wishing to join the alliance. Xinhau