Ukraine to give money to families of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash

KIEV, Jan. 15 -- The Ukrainian government would pay 200,000 hryvnia (about 8,320 U.S. dollars) each to the families of Ukrainians killed in the plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said. The assistance, which should help the families of Iran crash victims until they receive all insurance payments, will be paid within a week, Honcharuk said on his official social media account. The state will control the proper implementation of insurance payments following the Montreal Convention, which establishes airline liability in the case of death or injury to passengers. "Each family of the killed Ukrainian should receive the payments in the amount of 250,000 SDR (special drawing rights), which is approximately 345,000 U.S. dollars," added the prime minister. Honcharuk noted that Ukraine also insisted on compensation from the Iranian government through diplomatic channels. A total of 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the plane crash in Iran on Jan. 8. Xinhau

Candidate for Prime Minister Oleksiy Honchatuk speaks during the first session of the new parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in Kyiv on Aug. 29, 2019.