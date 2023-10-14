Ukraine attacks Russian vessels with experimental sea drones

KYIV, Oct. 14 — Ukrainian experimental sea drones attacked two Russian vessels in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Friday.

The drones nicknamed “Sea Baby” hit Russia’s Buyan missile ship on Friday near the city of Sevastopol, while the Pavel Derzhavin patrol vessel was struck on Wednesday, according to the report.

Later in the day, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukraine navy spokesperson, said that the Pavel Derzhavin vessel was hit for the second time on Friday.

“Sea Baby” is a maritime kamikaze drone capable of carrying 850 kg of explosives, according to media reports. (Xinhua)