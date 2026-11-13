Uganda warns of heavy rainfall amid El Nino concerns

KAMPALA, Nov. 13– Uganda on Friday urged the public to take precautions ahead of forecast heavy rains which could trigger floods and landslides, threatening lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

Dennis Katungi, deputy government spokesperson, told reporters in the capital, Kampala, that a strong El Nino phenomenon could develop this month and persist through February 2027, increasing the risk of extreme weather events.

Katungi urged residents living in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, particularly urban settlements and mountainous regions, to relocate to safer places without delay. “If you live near river banks or a flood-prone area, in an informal settlement or on a slope at risk of landslides, please move early,” he said.

He also called on citizens and farmers to remain vigilant and clear drainage channels as the country faces exceptionally heavy rainfall. “We urge farmers to clear drainage channels, protect stored grain and plant fast-maturing, flood-tolerant crops,” Katungi said.

The warning follows a meeting of East African Community (EAC) officials earlier this week to coordinate regional preparedness and response measures aimed at protecting lives, infrastructure, food supplies and public health.

The EAC has adopted a regional El Nino emergency plan to coordinate responses among member states amid forecasts of continued heavy rainfall through February 2027.

The plan focuses on five priority areas: early warning and anticipatory action; health preparedness and response; infrastructure and tourism resilience; agriculture, food security and livelihoods; and climate-related mobility and displacement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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