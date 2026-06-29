Uganda to evacuate 746 nationals from South Africa amid xenophobic violence

KAMPALA, June 29 — Uganda on Sunday announced plans to evacuate 746 of its nationals from South Africa after months of escalating xenophobic violence, with the operation expected to begin within the next few days.

Haruna Kasolo, Uganda’s acting minister of foreign affairs, told reporters that the evacuees had registered to return home and that the ministry was working with relevant government agencies, the Ugandan community in South Africa, and the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria to finalize the evacuation plan.

The government will facilitate the registration of returnees, their transfer to safe assembly centers, the issuance of emergency travel documents where necessary, and their departure from South Africa, Kasolo said.

Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier, will operate special charter flights for the evacuation, with costs to be covered by the Ugandan government, he said.

Kasolo urged Ugandans wishing to return home to register with the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria as soon as possible.

He said some Ugandans had already left South Africa on their own following a June 30 deadline reportedly issued by vigilante groups.

Kasolo also confirmed that one Ugandan was killed in an anti-migrant attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province, adding that arrangements were underway to repatriate the body.

According to the minister, the Ugandan government continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the safety of Ugandans who remain in the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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