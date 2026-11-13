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Uganda denies reports of attack on troops withdrawing from Somalia
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Uganda denies reports of attack on troops withdrawing from Somalia

November 13, 2026

KAMPALA, Nov. 13 — Uganda on Friday dismissed online reports that several soldiers were killed in an attack on troops withdrawing from Somalia. Dennis Katungi, deputy executive director of the Uganda Media Center, told reporters in Kampala that the reports were false and were being circulated by al-Shabaab militants.

“Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces have rejected online reports that its troops were attacked and soldiers killed in Somalia,” Katungi said. The reports claimed that militants ambushed a convoy of Ugandan troops withdrawing from Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), killing 10 to 11 soldiers.

Uganda announced earlier this month that it would begin a phased withdrawal of its troops from Somalia after nearly two decades of military involvement. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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