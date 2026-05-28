Uganda bans mass gatherings to curb Ebola spread

KAMPALA, May 28 — Uganda has banned mass public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the Ebola virus disease in the East African country.

In a circular issued late Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said activities that attract large crowds, including music concerts, cultural festivals, public rallies, political mobilization events, marathons, and cross-border marketing activities, are prohibited.

“These activities increase risk by promoting close physical interaction, uncontrolled crowd mixing and unnecessary movement, which may facilitate transmission of Ebola infection where an infected person is present,” the statement said.

The ministry said official, institutional, and other essential gatherings may still be permitted, provided organizers strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures on Ebola prevention.

For approved gatherings, organizers are required to ensure controlled attendance to avoid overcrowding, enforce mandatory handwashing or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, conduct temperature screening before entry, and designate a focal person to oversee compliance with Ebola prevention and control measures.

Security agencies and district authorities have been directed to strictly enforce the measures, particularly in high-risk and border areas, in order to limit non-essential movement and prevent further spread of the disease.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda remains at seven, although the number of contacts linked to the cases has increased. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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