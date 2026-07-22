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U.S. urged to ease geopolitical tensions, says Malaysian official
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U.S. urged to ease geopolitical tensions, says Malaysian official

July 22, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The United States has been urged to act in its capacity as a major global power by playing a more active role in de-escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Wednesday.

Mohamad said he conveyed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their Post-Ministerial Conference, held on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, Bernama reported.

“We also discussed how the U.S. needs to keep engaging with Iran to end tensions. That requires strong resolve and mutual understanding from both sides.

Rubio indicated that they, too, share that intention,” he said. Mohamad also urged Washington to treat its ASEAN partners with mutual respect.

“I made it clear that bilateral ties require cooperation and mutual respect for the domestic policies of ASEAN member states, and that they must recognize each country’s unique circumstances,” he said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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