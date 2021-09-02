Trending Now
U.S. investigation of COVID-19 origins “futile, unscientific hoax” to frame China: Lebanese media

written by Paulina Meke September 2, 2021

BEIRUT, Sep. 2 — The investigation into COVID-19 origins conducted by the U.S. intelligence is “a frame-up job” against China, said Islam Times, a news outlet headquartered in Beirut.
In an editorial published on its website on Tuesday, Finian Cunningham, a veteran journalist on international affairs, said the investigation was “a futile and unscientific hoax to blame China,” and that “this dangerous distraction is preventing a proper international effort to study the origins.”
It was absurd that the investigation, which should be done by scientists, was carried out by spies, the article noted.
Driven by profits and political stereotypes, the Western media are complicit with the U.S. government to spread groundless lies against China, Cunningham noted.
The editorial noted that the stunts and fuss the U.S. government have been making are just a scheme to demonize China, to sow anti-China sentiments in Americans’ minds and to cater to China hawks’ paranoid and delusion. (Xinhua)

